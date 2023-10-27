Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

