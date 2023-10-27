Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.77.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $288.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $741.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

