Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

ABBV opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.05 and a 200 day moving average of $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $256.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

