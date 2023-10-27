Illinois Tool Works Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 60 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $10.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $224.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $206.04 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.17.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

