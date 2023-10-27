Innovis Asset Management LLC Sells 65,886 Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Innovis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,886 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRC were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in BRC in the first quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BRC by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BRC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in BRC by 22.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BRC by 12.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BRC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRCC. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

BRC Price Performance

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. BRC Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $572.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.53.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.63 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Research analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRC

(Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.