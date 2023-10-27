Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 167.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 127,349 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Intuit worth $91,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.7 %

Intuit stock opened at $479.45 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $523.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.