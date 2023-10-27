Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after buying an additional 210,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,151,000 after buying an additional 73,118 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $476.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

