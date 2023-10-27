Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BSCO stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- High-yield, deep-value AbbVie fell off the patent cliff and lived
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Mobileye shines in Q3 earnings, bolstered by strong China demand
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top defense stocks fly bull flags with higher prices in sight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.