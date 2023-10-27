iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,404,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,757,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,104,000 after purchasing an additional 517,339 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,057 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,275,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IEI stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.23.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.