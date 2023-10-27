iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.