iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

