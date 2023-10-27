iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $92.60 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

