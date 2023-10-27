iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.57 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

