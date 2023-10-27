iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Boosted by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 6.2% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $86.73 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

