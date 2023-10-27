iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

