iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.40. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $114.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

