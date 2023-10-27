iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Bought by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.15% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 898,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after buying an additional 21,141 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2,097.5% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,202 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,857,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $44.52 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

