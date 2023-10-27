Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $120.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

