Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,680,000,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.25 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.07.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

