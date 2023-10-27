Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Two Point Capital Management Inc.

Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for about 4.9% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,634,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,207,000 after purchasing an additional 551,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

