Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 382.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,083 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 12.7% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $40,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $590.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $384.72 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $643.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.