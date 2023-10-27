Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.5% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 47.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 26,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $184.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.30 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

