Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $110.34 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $110,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.24. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

