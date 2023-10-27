Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,153,827 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of Fortive worth $68,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 14.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 0.8 %

FTV opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $79.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

