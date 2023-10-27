Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62,807 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $93,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SYK opened at $258.54 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.93 and its 200 day moving average is $284.76.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

