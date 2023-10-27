Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $385,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $186.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.92 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

