Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Cut by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,386 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Medtronic by 307.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

MDT opened at $70.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

