Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up about 3.9% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.26. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $947.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

