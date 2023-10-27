Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lessened by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.7% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $104.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.