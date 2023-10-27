Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.4% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $293.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.18. The stock has a market cap of $753.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.77.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

