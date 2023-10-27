Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $20,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $121.84 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.87 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

