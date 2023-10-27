MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 17,617,241 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,750,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,617,241 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $653,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $231.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.96 and its 200 day moving average is $234.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

