NewSquare Capital LLC Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 367.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $176.06 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

