NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 3,690 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

