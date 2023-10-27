NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.67.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $255.80 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

