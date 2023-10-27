Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.