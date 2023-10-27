Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,218 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $97,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.57.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
