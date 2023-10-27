Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

Oracle stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.