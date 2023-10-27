Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BKN opened at $9.63 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
