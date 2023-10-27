Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 5.9% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after buying an additional 800,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

