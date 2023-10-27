Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 20,500 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPXS opened at $17.46 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

