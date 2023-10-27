Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 41,800 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of AMMO worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMMO by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AMMO by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMMO by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in AMMO by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AMMO by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWW opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. AMMO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $324.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at AMMO

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. Research analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMMO news, insider Fred W. Wagenhals bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,410.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMMO Profile

(Free Report)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.