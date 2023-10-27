Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,500 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ accounts for approximately 1.9% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $73,601,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,641.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 730,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 670,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $14,236,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $8,587,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.