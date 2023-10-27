Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,930 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. American Water Works accounts for about 3.4% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.08. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.