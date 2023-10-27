Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FDVV stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

