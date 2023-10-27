Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

DE stock opened at $369.54 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

