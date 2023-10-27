Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 2.5% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,583,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,046,000 after acquiring an additional 198,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,948,000 after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,682,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,031,000 after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $135.42 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $116.50 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

