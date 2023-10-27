Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 3.1% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $83.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.46. The company has a market cap of $214.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

