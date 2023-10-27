Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter worth $296,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 50.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter valued at $3,262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13,136.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Down 0.1 %

FDRR opened at $38.63 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $492.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

