Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 46,239 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 46,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UTF opened at $18.89 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 9.5%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

